Torrid collaborates with supermodel Tara Lynn

Torrid, the American fashion retailer for women sizes 10 to 30, is collaborating with curvy supermodel Tara Lynn on two limited-edition luxe lingerie collections.

Lynn, who has just been named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of 2019, has worked with Torrid’s design team on two capsule collections for the holidays and spring 2019 comprising of 20 lingerie pieces.

The first capsule for the festive season is in selected Torrid stores and online now, and features lingerie pieces in dusty blue and sultry black with lace embroidery, for a unique take on holiday collections, as it features non-traditional, holiday colours that the brand states allows the collection to “be worn year-round”.

The signature piece and Lynn's favourite is the sexy bodysuit with lace insets and garters.

"I'm so excited to be able to partner with the pioneers of curvy fashion," said Lynn in a statement. "Torrid was one of the first brands I shopped and after modelling with them for the past 10 years, the next natural step in our relationship was to create pieces I would personally love to wear and a collection that would look beautiful on curvy women.”

The holiday 2018 collection will be followed up with a spring 2019 range in January, which features pieces in black with revealing and strappy peek-a-boo styling.

On designing the collections, Lynn said it was a “dream come true,” added: “I put passion and care into each piece, with the goal to inspire women of all sizes to feel empowered by their own sexiness and femininity and to celebrate the beauty of curvy women."

Torrid chief executive, Liz Muñoz, said: "As the leader in apparel and intimates for curvy women, we have created a line of comfortable and sexy intimates with Tara Lynn that make women feel confident.

"I have been working with her since I joined the company and we love what she stands for. Her beauty, sensuality and body positivity fit perfectly with Torrid's mission.”

Tara Lynn x Torrid lingerie capsules range in price from 18.90 to 58.90 US dollars.

Established in 2001, Torrid is the leading and fastest growing retailer of apparel, intimates and accessories for curvy women sizes 10 to 30 in North America. Purchased by Sycamore Partners in 2013, Torrid has annual sales of 1 billion US dollars and operates 588 stores.

