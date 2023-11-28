Tracing a trend: 3D floral embellishments

Indian philosophers have long believed that flowers have a spiritual significance, thinking that they can put us in touch with a sense of eternity. Accordingly, the use of flowers in design has been a fashion staple for centuries. Using real flowers can be traced back to Ancient Greece and Rome. In more recent years, certain designers have used them to embellish runway looks. For example, Alexander McQueen showed a dress smothered in flowers for ss2007.

Moschino ss18/ look 48 Credits: Image: Courtesy, Moschino ss18

Jeremy Scott showed a similar look for Moschino in ss2018.

Louis Vuitton m ss2020/ look 21 Credits: Louis Vuitton m ss2020/Launchmetrics Spotlight

For ss2020, Virgil Abloh accessorized a male model in the Louis Vuitton show with a flower harness.

Obviously using fresh flowers off the runway is not a practical choice, but they can be replaced by artificial flora that looks just as eye-catching. As designers have increasingly sought out ways to create trans-seasonal looks, using 3D florals to create maximal looks has become very appealing, as consumers increasingly embrace the idea that they are not just for spring and summer.

During the ss23 season, several collections included sculpted florals embellishing all manner of garments. It was a trend that continued into the fw23 season and was prevalent again for ss24. With the awards season just around the corner, 3D floral embellished gowns could turn out to be red-carpet stunners, in addition to giving an extra design element to more everyday looks.

The ss23 runway season

Bottega Veneta: designer, Matthieu Blazy

Bottega Veneta ss23/ look 55 Credits: Bottega Veneta ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 55: a strapless red leather midi dress over a white chiffon layer. The dress was covered in 3D red leather blooms.

Loewe: designer, Jonathan Anderson

Loewe ss23/ look 12 Credits: Loewe ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 12: a red gored mini skirt with the brand’s signature anthurium flower in red as a top. The model also carried a lilac satchel with a 3D anthurium flower embellishment.

MSGM: designer, Massimo Giorgetti

MSGM SS23/ Look 23 Credits: MSGM SS23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 26: a black stretch knit lattice maxi dress with a long fringed hem covered with white and pink 3D blooms.

The fw23 runway season

Prada, designers, Raf Simons, Miuccia Prada

Prada fw23/ look 14 Credits: Prada fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 14: a grey crew necked sweater with an ankle-length, straight white skirt embellished with 3D florals.

Nicky Zimmermann

Zimmermann fw23/ look 28 Credits: Zimmermann fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 28: an asymmetric mini dress in a mixed print with lace panels and a long cream lace train. The shoulder line had an oversized cream velvet flower.

Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano fw23/ look 54 Credits: Christian Siriano fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 54: a long tight purple chiffon dress with flowers of various sizes and shapes in dark red, orange, pink and brown, strategically placed.

The ss24 runway season

Aknvas: designer, Christian Juul Nielsen

Aknas ss24/ look 3 Credits: Aknas ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 3: a pink blouse with 3D roses on the shoulders and a midi-length skirt with fringed layers in pink, blue and dark red.

Balmain: designer, Olivier Rousteing

Balmain ss24/ look 18 Credits: Balmain ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 18: a pale blue leather ruched mini dress with red patent roses at the neckline and hem.

Christian Cowan

Christian Cowan ss24/ look 29 Credits: Christian Cowan ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 29: a pink sequined strapless mini dress fashioned into a rose.

Comme des Garçons, designer, Rei Kawakubo

Comme des Garcon/ look 3 Credits: Comme des Garcon/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 3: An oversized multi-colored satin coat with 3D florals on one side and trimming the hem on the other.

David Koma

David Koma ss24/ look 15 Credits: David Koma ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 15: a purple halter-necked dress in a sheer fabric with 3D petals made from resin.

Marni: designer, Francesco Risso

Marni ss24/ look 36 Credits: Marni ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 36: a strapless top and matching skirt fashioned from overlapping fabric cut-out florals

Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha ss24/ look 50 Credits: Simone Rocha ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Undercover: designer, Jun Takahashi

Undercover ss24/ look 52 Credits: Undercover ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 50: a pale pink sheer below-the-knee dress over pink long stem roses.

Look 52: a sheer white strapless mini dress with a satin strapless bodice and a tulle skirt with black spider embroidery and embedded with pink roses.