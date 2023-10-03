Tracing a trend: double denim

Over time, certain fashion don’ts can become fashion dos! One such look is wearing a matching denim set. The concept of wearing ‘double denim’ has evolved mightily since the days when matching a jean jacket to jeans was given the moniker, ‘a Canadian tuxedo.’ It was a look made famous by Justin Timberlake, who appeared at the 2001 American Music Awards with then-girlfriend Britney Spears, wearing a jacket and jeans in a light wash denim. Since then, it has become a fashion staple for women as well as men. Here are our top ten styles from the runways for 2024.

Skirts range from micro minis to maxi lengths

Andersson Bell men ss24: designer, Dohun Kim

Andersson Bell m s24/Look 12 Credits: Andersson Bell m s24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 12: A blouson jacket in a light blue wash, with a fringed trim detail and metal western collar tips. A co-ordinated mini skirt has matching details and a laddered and frayed hem.

AWA.K.E Mode fw23 : designer, Natalia Alaverdian

A.W.A.K.E. fw23/look 42 Credits: A.W.A.K.E. F23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 42: A patchwork light wash denim crop top with a rounded shoulder line and a matching full-length skirt.

Dhruv Kapoor men ss24

Dhruv Kapoor men’s ss24/look 42 Credits: Courtesy/Dhruv Kapoor men’s ss24

Look 42: A dark denim bra top and a matching slender maxi skirt with both rounded and square pockets.

Kenzo m ss24: designer, Nigo

Kenzo m ss24/look 3 Credits: Kenzo m ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 3: A dark denim 2-button fitted blazer with a placed stencil print and a matching pleated mini skirt.

Marine Serre m ss24

Marine Serre m ss24/look 30 Credits: Marine Serre m ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 30: A cropped collarless snug-fit jacket with stitching on the breasts, stencil printed raglan sleeves and a matching micro-mini skirt.

Versace fw23

Versace fw23/look 28 Credits: Versace fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 28: A stone-washed blue denim oversized jacket with a stand-up collar; a hidden placket and stitched details over a straight above-the-knee skirt in a matching wash.

Denim pants range from classic jean styles to oversized and baggy silhouettes

DSquared2 Resort 24

DSquared2 resort 24/look 10 Credits: DSquared2 resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 10: A shrunken and cropped denim vest in a very dark denim with frayed arm holes and hem and a matching low-waisted overlong jean with multiple pockets.

Stella McCartney resort 24

Stella McCartney resort 24/look 18 Credits: Stella McCartney resort 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 18: An oversized blue denim jacket and cargo pocket pants with a lasered all-over pattern.

Sulvam m’s ss24: designer, Teppei Fujita

Sulvam m’s ss24/look 10 Credits: Sulvam m’s ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 10: An oversized zip-front blue denim jacket; baggy pants with ripped-up details and large rounded pockets in a matching wash.

Zimmermann fw23

Zimmermann fw23/look 27 Credits: Zimmermann fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 27: A stone-washed oversized d.b. jacket with gold buttons and five pocket straight leg jeans.

