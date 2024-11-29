Training centre and factory in one: new Fashion and Textiles Academy in Wales

Non-profit organisation and manufacturer Fashion-Enter Ltd (FEL) is opening a new location of the London-based educational institution Fashion & Textiles Academy in Newtown, Wales. The new school combines a learning academy with a factory.

For the launch of the new academy, FEL’s Wales branch joined forces with the local NPTC group of colleges, as per a news article from UK digital industry platform and FEL sister company Fashion Capital.

The two educational partners made a first attempt to launch Fashion & Textiles Academy Wales in 2019 with FEL Wales contracting an experienced team of former Laura Ashley stitchers and production workers.

FEL was able to successfully teach students and apprentices at Level 1 and Level 2 but the project had to be put on hold due to the pandemic which also involved the re-distribution of essential funding for the industry.

Fashion and Textiles Academy Newtown to open after setbacks due to pandemic

Last month, FEL was finally given the green light to go ahead with the launch of the school, which is to be led by educator Gemma Charnock, vice principal of Newtown College.

Newtown is located in Wales’ Powys region. It is well known for its textile manufacturing history.

The opening of the new academy is to take place over the next few months with the support of Wales’ NPTC group of colleges in addition to the Powys County Council and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The educational centre will be based in the Royal Welsh Warehouse.

The first FEL educators are already travelling to the new location in November, where they will prepare the Level 1 courses in stitching.

Fashion-Enter is a UK social enterprise and manufacturer which describes itself as ‘England’s leading provider for the Fashion and Textiles Apprenticeship Programme’.

The programme is taught at its manufacturing training institution Fashion Technology Academy (FTA), launched in 2015 in collaboration with sister companies FashionCapital, Haringey Council DWP and British fashion giant Asos. The Stitching Academy is another example of Fashion-Enter's educational centres, also born out of a partnership with Asos.

The aim of the organisation is to be ‘a centre of excellence for sampling, grading, production and for learning and development of skills within the fashion and textiles industry,’ the website reads.