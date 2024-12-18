Trends for 2025: The Color Purple, Cowboy Boots & Play on Proportions

As the year draws to a close, style, and trend forecasters, have been hard at work analyzing data to predict what some of the hottest styles and trends in fashion will be in 2025. Shaped by pop culture, mainstream media, consumer habits, runway designer looks, and even political shifts, it seems like we're in for a year of cowboy-themed looks, the color purple (Wisteria, to be exact), and different variations in silhouette and proportions, according to the Style Forecast for 2025 from Stitch Fix.

The annual trend report from the online personal styling service leverages resources from various sources, including forecasting companies like WGSN, color forecasting companies like Pantone, and the company's own data based on its millions of customers. Curious to learn more about what's in for 2025? Here, we take a closer look at five trends regarding style, color, and more from Stitch Fix.

Wisteria, Color of the Year 2025 Credits: Stitch Fix

Color of the Year: Wisteria

Inspired by the beautiful flower of the same name, Stitch Fix predicts that the color of 2025 will be Wisteria. Ideal for adding a hint of color to a look or incorporating into a pattern, Stitch Fix noted a 21 percent growth in purple dresses, a 70 percent increase in purple blazers and coats, and a 53 percent increase in purple denim sales, highlighting the growing interest in this hue.

Trend Corner Booth Credits: Stitch Fix

Trend: Corner Booth

Sophisticated evening looks are set to take center stage in 2025, with bold trends like animal prints, daring cutouts, and standout leather pieces paving the way. Nearly half (43 percent) of Stitch Fix clients showed interest in this style wave, with client searches for leopard and other animal prints surging by an impressive 400 percent between June and September. In addition, 92 percent of Stitch Fix's stylists believe that the going-out top, with embellishments, cutouts, and unique fabrics, will be a key item to invest in.

Trend Easy Street Credits: Stitch Fix

Trend: Easy Street

Comfort meets elegance with relaxed tailoring, wide-leg trousers, and a refined "borrowed-from-the-boys" aesthetic driving this trend. With interest in wide-leg bottoms growing by 40 percent year-over-year, and one in three women expressing a readiness to adopt oversized and effortlessly chic silhouettes in the coming year, street casual will be big in 2025. Plus, 94 percent of Stitch Fix's stylists believe that wide-leg denim will be the main style clients will be excited to try in 2025.

Trend Ranch Revival Credits: Stitch Fix

Trend: Ranch Revival

In 2025, Western-inspired fashion is set to take on a more polished and sophisticated charm. Key pieces such as denim-on-denim ensembles, barn jackets, and barrel-leg jeans, already experiencing a remarkable 2,925 percent increase in client searches compared to the previous year, are set to become wardrobe mainstays. Additionally, demand for suede and fringe details has risen by 25 percent year-over-year, underscoring the lasting influence of this trend. What's more, sales of western-inspired boots have more than doubled this fall, as 82 percent of Stitch Fix's stylists predict that wearing them with feminine dresses will be a favorite among clients.

Style Balancing Proportions Credits: Stitch Fix

Style: Balancing Proportions

Proportion-focused styling continues to evolve in 2025 as interest in wide-leg and barrel jeans replaces skinnier silhouettes, redefining outfit balance. To help clients achieve a relaxed yet polished look, Stitch Fix coined the "1-2-1" rule: pair one fitted piece (like a slim top) with two slouchy items (wide-leg pants and an oversized shirt or sweater), finished with a structured shoe. A streamlined approach to dressing, it bridges the gap between casual comfort and elevated sophistication, reflecting post-pandemic preferences for versatile style.