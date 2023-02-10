Trendstop Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023-24

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a look at the highlights from the Fall/Winter 2023-24 edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week.

As the most sustainable Fashion Week in the calendar, Copenhagen once again delivered a host of inspiring conscious collections. Organic, deadstock and zero waste creations tapped into the messages resonating with contemporary audiences, exploring themes of gender-fluidity and the revival of Y2K looks beloved of Gen Z.

Di(Vision)

Tilted “Dressed for Disaster” Di(Vision)’s collection was a Y2K inspired disaster complete with wine stained clothing and half eaten meals strewn across guest’s tables. A DIY aesthetic played out in 90’s grunge plaid and patchwork print, continuing the label’s work of upcycling high quality deadstock materials. Motorcycle jackets were layered over nightwear and translucent knits over track pants. A collaboration with ASICS utilised scrap material from the Di(Vision) denim line to create upcycled sneakers.

A Roege Hove

Conceptual knitwear label, A Roege Hove, opened with a display of craftsmanship for FW24. Dressing a semi-naked model in gauzy knitwear live on the stage, gave guests an opportunity to better understand the material and texture. Designed to stretch, organic cotton and nylon pieces mould to the natural shape of the body. Showing inventive, contemporary ways of working with traditional knitwear techniques, garments are knitted directly into a shape with close to zero production waste.

Stamm

Zalando Sustainability Award winners Stamm drew on creative ideas and collaborations from across the globe. Working with Indian fabrics, the brand aims to celebrate and preserve heritage artisanal crafts. Organic leathers featured amongst textiles produced from natural cottons and recycled man-made fabric, including Indian Khadi dyed in tree bark and yellow pomegranate. The gender neutral collection also introduced an innovative technique where sleeve constructions merge into an organic form at the back to enhances comfort and movement.

