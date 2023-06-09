Trendstop Fall/Winter 2023-24 Women’s Catwalk Apparel

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the key womenswear apparel directions, silhouettes and aesthetics emerging from the Fall Winter 2023-24 runways.

Consumer desire for longevity, versatility, and multifunctionality informs apparel designs that bridge the gap between indoor and outdoor, casual and formal, and performance and fashion. Hybrid looks tap further into prevailing mindsets with sustainable upcycled qualities and uniquly creative aesthetic approaches.

The Cosy Hybrid Suit

Coordinating separates in refined yet cosy fabrics offer a contemporary hybrid take on classic suiting, taking the wearer from indoor to outdoor with ease. Streamlined, tailored minimalism is combined with loose cuts creating a strong yet elegant visual impact. With versatility at its core, suit-inspired co-ords have a unisex appeal in tune with the rise of loungewear and comfort mindsets.

Upcycled Occasionwear

Luxe textures and formal fabrics are playfully upcycled, combined, and layered for a purposeful, contemporary take on occasionwear. Garments and accessories are mismatched to create artful clashes that reflect personal and individualistic style. Blending every day casual elements and formal dress codes, the aesthetic plays into youthful consumer mindsets around creative upcycling, reuse, and rewear.

Fashion x Sport Padding

Inflated shapes, extreme padding and puffy technical materials create maximalist statement outwear. Exaggerated sleeve lengths and voluminous proportions feature blanketing silhouettes that offer protection and high performance. Softened by neutral colours and matte finishes, the fashion-sport merger continues in versatile pieces designed to meet multifunctional lifestyle requirements.

