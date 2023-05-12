Trendstop Fall/Winter 2023-24 Women’s Catwalk Themes

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key themes emerging from the Women’s Fall Winter 2023-24 runway collections.

The womenswear Fall collections fused global, cultural, and lifestyle references with contemporary design. Clean lines and silhouettes become genderless with feminine fashion codes expressed in a more subtle way. An intelligent blending of aesthetics sees youthful rebellious elements meet formalwear, multicultural aesthetics merge with luxe minimalism, and the fashion/sports merger continues with the reinvention of outdoor influences.

The International Nomad

An aesthetic founded on clean cuts and elongated lines delivers a contemporary take on multicultural, nomadic looks. Premium materials such as suede, substantial jersey and sleek performance fabrics offer a quiet luxury, further freshened by a modern neutral colour palette. Comforting, genderless silhouettes envelope the body with loose fitting cuts and wide, rounded necklines.

Formal Rebellion

Punk-era aesthetics are re-imagined as formalwear, lending a subtly rebellious twist to corporate styles and statement evening pieces. Punkish sentiments are referenced through stiffened leathers, lacquered textures, and long protective gloves, in an all-black colour palette. The anarchic feel is tempered by feminine silhouettes that create a purposefully contemporary formal uniform.

Fashion x Outdoor

Outdoor orientated styles with an emphasis on utilitarian and functional design principles merge with modern femininity. Exploring practical needs within a fashion lifestyle context, inspiration is drawn from active materials and components. Garments are embellished with technical pockets, linings, and zips, whilst technical fabrics and padding are reworked into softly tailored silhouettes that emphasise the feminine form.

