Trendstop Fall/Winter 2024 Women’s Catwalk Accessories

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the emerging accessory directions from the Fall Winter 2024 women’s collections.

Inspiration comes from past and future as designers fuse vintage and forward-thinking elements. Traditional crafting skills are combined with modern techniques and aesthetics offer a sense of safety and nostalgia, whilst references to eras that promoted decadence and frivolity in a harsh global climate, resonate with today’s consumers.

The Comfort Accessory

Comfort infused accessories provide a protective shield from the harshness of the outside world. Enveloping the wearer in softness, blanketing snoods and furry mittens combine cosy warmth with a sense of safety. Floppy, unstructured clutch bags have a comforting and cuddly, pillow-like feel. Oversized proportions are further exaggerated via deep pile textures, long fur strands and fluffy brushed yarns.

Redesigned Vintage Objects

Contemporary accessories take the best elements from vintage era looks and revamps them for today’s consumer. Focus is on using premium quality materials, traditional handcrafting techniques, and considered application of design features. Luxury leather, brushed metal finishes and Lucite are applied as minimalist forms, combining modern angles with subtly retro-futuristic aesthetics.

Schiaparelli Party Pieces

Exquisite accessory pieces look to the 1920s and 1930s Schiaparelli costume party era for design inspiration. Redesigned vintage styles are exaggerated in scale, referencing surrealist aesthetics. Glittering crystal earrings extend to the shoulders and cloche style hats in felt and velvet wrap and form closely to the head. A modern, genderless feel underpins the look with decorative styles able to be worn by both women and men.

