Trendstop Fall/Winter 2024 Women’s Catwalk Print

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the key catwalk print and graphics directions informing Fall Winter 2024 womenswear.

Print and patten inspiration drawn from classic sources, undergo a radical reimaging for the contemporary consumer market. Florals, stripes, and geometric shapes play with proportion, color, texture, surface treatment and placement, creating dynamic looks with a youthful modern sensibility.

Softly Textured Vintage Stripes

The classic stripe is updated for Fall 2024, taking cues from vintage design with bold yet considered placements and contrasting retro color combinations. Flat surface patterns are elevated and given a dimensional quality through the use of textural materials. Softly brushed wools, loose and fluffy, fur-like yarns and durable canvas feeling wovens, introduce tactile interest to wide printed stripes.

The Urban Flower

Floral prints are given a contemporary urban makeover. Illustrative blooms are scaled up to cartoonish proportions, creating an impactful statement on sweats and skirts. Casual t-shirt dresses created from deadstock, utilise simplistic hand rendered flower prints, patchworked together with plaids and Y2K-inspired sports graphics in tonal denim blues, for a youthful fusion of active, street and fashion influences.

Sun Salutation Geos

Geometric patterns reference traditional eastern art and culture. Global-infused geometric forms and wide stripes are softened using diffused sunlight effects, faded ink blotch and tie-dye techniques, and sunrise-inspired color combinations. Warming tones of burnt orange and yellow bleed into earthy browns and natural greens, highlighted by pops of fiery red. Long-line dresses and loose tees in sheer and fluid fabrics provide the backdrop for flowing, undulating prints.

