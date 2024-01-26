Trendstop Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a look at some of the Fall/Winter 2024 collection highlights from the menswear edition of Paris Fashion Week. Explorations of masculinity were evident across the Parisienne runways as designers delved into the different facets of the modern-day man. Turning old conventions on their head and rebuffing stereotypes made for inclusive collections that introduced femininity and youthful informality to silhouettes whilst a focus on craftsmanship put a couture spin on menswear constructions.

Louis Vuitton

American Western was the theme for Louis Vuitton’s latest outing under the of creative director Pharrell Williams. Against a projected backdrop of dusty desert landscapes, Stetsons, chaps, rodeo shirting and a pixelated take on classic cow hide print strode down the runway. Inclusivity was Williams’ watchword, correcting Hollywood’s stereotypical whitewashed narrative and to “appreciate” not “appropriate” through a collaboration with Dakota and Lakota artists on Native American-inspired accessories, motif blankets, and hand-painted bags.

Dior Men

For Dior Men, Kim Jones’ outing looked to Rudolf Nureyev for a more traditional take on menswear. Tailoring and leather outerwear provided the basis for decorative pieces such as metallic mesh tops and crystal and bead embellished ensembles. Leather ballet pumps teamed with pulled up socks nodded to classical ballet whilst pearl earrings, softened silhouettes and sheer layers introduced a sense of genderfluidity. Kimono-style capes, based on Nureyev’s personal wardrobe were made by Japanese artisans, taking months to complete, and illustrating the couture level of craftsmanship inherent in the collection.

Loewe

Jonathan Anderson introduced new and extreme ways of putting clothes together with a collection of hybrid styles that explored the ideas of masculinity through a playful lens. Coats, trousers, socks, and shoes joined together to become collaged single piece looks. A joyful color palette was complemented by the vibrant work of American artist Richard Hawkins adorning sweater dresses and bags. A youthful, grunge-inspired feel ran through the collection with caught up tees, untucked shirts, and unbuckled belts, reflecting the casual mode of dress of his Gen Z customers.

