Trendstop resort 2025 overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a look at some of the international menswear collections for the Resort 2025 season.

The men’s Resort collections offered up a fusion of casual utilitarianism, sports-inspired streetwear and formalwear with attitude. A nostalgia for childhood and teenage subcultures sees heritage elements merge with the punchy rebellion of youth.

Undercover SS25 Credits: Credit: Trendstop

Undercover

A sense of weightlessness underscored Jun Takahashi’s Undercover collection as the designer looked to ‘invertebrate’ construction techniques to make pieces lighter and more dynamic. Vented jackets, wide-gauge knits and easy sporty or utilitarian cuts created roomy silhouettes. Graphic patches, studded details and jewellery and stiff, rough textured fabrications introduced subcultural ‘tribal’ signatures and expressed a punkish attitude.

Givenchy SS25 Credits: Credit: Trendstop

## Givenchy

The spirit of punk also infused Givenchy’s latest Resort outing. Mixing formal tailoring with youthful, athletic detailing, suits were teamed with chunky hiker-laced sneakers and fur trimmed cropped jackets were worn over comfortable velvet sweatsuits. Smart outerwear blended playful luxury with a laidback rebelliousness as purple tuxedo lapels, satin bows, glitter collars or contrast button details were paired with relaxed cut washed denims, oversized utilitarian shirting and skater pocketed pants.

Nanushka resort SS25 Credits: Credit: Trendstop

Nanushka

Sandra Sándor focused on nostalgia and childhood memories of her teenage years in Budapest. Utilitarian elements from patchwork details to press stud and hook fastening referenced the post-war era workwear worn by her grandfather. Wooden beads and folkloric florals supplied the decorative adornments whilst athleisure-informed designs supplied a comfort aspect. Leather made from compressed off-cuts and regenerated cashmere formed the basis of the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Couture Fashion Week SS21 Overview report. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Credits: Trendstop

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.