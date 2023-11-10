Trendstop Spring/Summer 2024 Women’s Catwalk Color

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key color directions emerging from the Spring Summer 2024 runway collections.

Nostalgia for the past and new visions for the future are reflected in the SS24 palette, brought together by conscious mindsets. Metaverse brights and rich fashion shades are infused with undertones of the ocean and the earth whilst neutrals look back to the muted, moody hues of 90’s era youth subculture.

90s Neutrals

Muted neutrals reflect more subdued mindsets that parallel the social and political backdrop of the 90s, as well as the decade’s nostalgic influence among Gen Z consumers. The grunge tones of the original era are refreshed with brightening washes. All-over color applications bring softness to outerwear or tailored silhouettes and provide a contemporary elevation for core wardrobe staple pieces. Contrasting fabric textures across tonal looks reinforce the edgy 90s stylistic aesthetic.

Ember Glow

Red and orange tints become infused with earthy undertones, creating an emboldened, glowing shade underpinned by an eco-sensibility. The richness of this color is enhanced by reflective sunlit tints, echoing the vibrancy and warmth of nature, and fostering a positive mindset. Applied as a punchy statement wash across garments, Ember Glow’s subtle luminous sheen also offers a dynamic color pop to accessories and footwear product.

Meta Aqua

The digitisation of natural tones reflects the omnipresence and influence of technology in contemporary lifestyles. In an eco-conscious update to previous highlighter shades, Meta Aqua’s emphasis is on oceanic tones and inspirations from the natural world. A color that reflects the integration of physical and digital realms as well as ongoing developments in sustainable fabric dyeing, it provides lightweight fabrics with a lustrous sheen that transcends fashion and sportswear.

