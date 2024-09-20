Trendstop Spring Summer 2025 London Fashion Week Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a look at some of the women’s collection highlights from the Spring/Summer 2025 edition of London Fashion Week.

Reflecting the consumer mindset shift toward more considered consumption, London’s designers returned to their roots and values as sources of inspiration. Collections featuring functional design, minimal forms and reductions in materials still retained a sense of playfulness and optimism through the use of color and detailing.

JW Anderson SS25. Credits: Trendstop

JW Anderson

Attuned to the excesses of the fashion industry in recent years, Jonathan Anderson took a more minimalist approach to his SS25 collection. Paring back to just four materials, cashmere, leather, silk, and sequins, Anderson showcased shrunken silhouettes, mini-skirt length sweats and jackets, and a conceptual take on the tutu. Gigantic knots and blown-up interwoven constructions created a proportional contrast, and clean lined looks were enhanced by unfussy, and practical welly-biker hybrid boots.

Roksanda SS25. Credits: Trendstop

Roksanda

Inspired by environmental artist Agnes Denes, Roksanda Ilincic explored similar themes around excess, over industrialization and capitalism. With ecological and human values in mind, she drew on the landscapes of her native Serbia. Aerial photographs became blurred prints on her signature billowing dresses whilst raffia and viscose fringe details and thick rope fastenings referenced the wheat fields and farming communities surrounding her hometown. Touches of neon, feathers and tinsel textures introduced a playful element and showcased Ilincic’s skill with color application.

Burberry SS25. Credits: Trendstop

Burberry

Having experienced some business challenges, Burberry returned to the runway for SS25 with a considered collection of practical pieces. Set against the Brutalist backdrop of London’s National Theatre, the brand’s outerwear signatures such as storm flaps, vents and epaulettes were applied across jackets, dresses and co-ords. A ditsy floral take on camouflage, washed pastel hues, feather trims and hints of tinsel added a feminine touch to practical garments, rugged leathers and protective denim treatments.

Credits: Trendstop

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Spring Summer 2021 Key Color Directions report. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.