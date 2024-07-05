Trendstop Spring/Summer 2025 Men’s Top Collections

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a look at some of the top men’s collections from the Spring/Summer 2025 edition of Fashion Month.

The Spring Summer 2025 menswear collections drew on feelings of freedom, leaving cares behind and getting in touch with nature. Freeing the wearer from traditional notions of gender, form and fit, designers moved away from traditional menswear codes into expressive new territory.

Gucci

Described by creative director Sabato De Sarno as an ‘ode to freedom’ Gucci’s SS25 showcase aimed to liberate men from strict tailoring and formality. See-through mesh polos and rompers were teamed with relaxed suiting pieces. Cropped lengths and corduroy collars introduced an easy casualness to blazers and double-breasted jackets. Garments took the wearer from city to seashore with board shorts, shimmering knits and printed beach shirting that could be dressed up or down and make the transition from day to night.

Homme Plisse Issey Miyake

The natural movement of the wind inspired billowing silhouettes, ultra lightweight fabrics and spontaneous patterns at Homme Plisse Issey Miyake. Flowing outerwear with flowing cape-like cuts and voluminous separates came in a vibrant yet airy color palette. A warped check print named Windswept Plaid, introduced sunset oranges and reds whilst distorting garment forms. The outward simplicity of the garments belied their inherent technicality that included high performance rain proof materials and internal buttons that allow pieces to be manipulated and worn in different ways.

JW Anderson

Hypnotherapy and getting a good night’s sleep were the inspiration for Johnathan Anderson. Duvet quilted satin finish jackets and exaggerated waffle knits offered lightweight comfort, whilst silky nightwear-inspired details added a playful touch to outerwear and shirting. Giant ties and extended sleeves continued the experiments with proportion. Sweaters adorned with Guiness logos and naïve storybook house motifs gave a nod to the designer’s native Northern Ireland and his love of childhood nostalgia, enhancing the collection’s sense of youthful exuberance and fun.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s SS21 Key Themes Directions report. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.