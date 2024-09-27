Trendstop Spring Summer 2025 Milan Fashion Week Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at Milan Fashion week and the women’s collection highlights for Spring/Summer 2025.

Milan’s designers reinvented the past as they looked to the future, blending and merging multiple fashion eras to create new hybrids fit for the contemporary consumer. Delving into the archives, traditional codes were reimagined, and icons were given a second life as modern muses.

Jil Sander

Melding and merging different eras, Lucie and Luke Meier created a dark, sometimes austere collection designed to reflect the sentiments around today’s world events. 1940s met 1980s in boxy shapes and sharp, oversized tailoring whilst photographer Greg Girard’s illuminated nighttime artwork of cars and motel rooms became prints that amplified the moody feel. 1920’s flapper references introduced a lighter, more feminine touch with pastel hued satins adorned with appliques and ruffles. Soft color gradients and faded wallpaper floral further enhance the sense of eras past.

Gucci

For Sabato De Sarno, Jackie Onassis was the muse for Gucci’s SS25 outing. Aiming to capture the feel of an endless 60’s summer, printed headscarves, oversized sunglasses and wide brimmed hats accessorized looks including raffia coats and beachy separates. The uniform of modern-day jetsetters also provided inspiration for more casual styles such as tank tops and loose cut jeans worn with soft shirting and voluminous outerwear. Bamboo elements, a reference to the house’s bamboo handled bags that first launched in 1947, came through in chunky interlinked necklaces and bracelets.

Ferragamo

Also exploring the archives, Maximilian Davis looked to 1950’s Ferragamo muse and dancer Katharine Dunham in a collection inspired by the ballet. Classic dance ensembles were referenced in a series of leggings, wrapped tops and leggings, bodies, teamed with ribbon laced pumps. Ballet motifs made their way throughout the collection, seen as knotted-up ribbed knitwear or contemporary billowing sportwear pieces in technical silks. Crunchy fabrics and nylons embedded with metal introduced a tougher element, giving an edge when intermingled with softly feminine styles.

