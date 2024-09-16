Trendstop Spring/Summer 2025 New York Fashion Week Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a look at some of the highlights from New York’s Spring/Summer 2025 collections.

New York’s collections traversed the city from urban interior to its quieter green spaces and water’s edge. Modern architectural and maritime inspirations had a simplicity that belied the complexity of their constructions whilst the surrounding sea, sky and flora brought SS25 fashion closer to the earth.

Proenza Schouler SS25. Credits: Trendstop

Alaia

New York’s Guggenheim played host to its first ever runway show with an Alaia collection that took inspiration from the iconic building’s architecture. Engineered constructions, puffer fabrics and micro pleating created sculptural forms of jackets, dresses and miniskirts. Voluminous taffeta track suits fused couture fabrications with sporty style. The art of jewelry making informed components and accessories from dresses that snapped to the body with bracelet-like fastenings to necklaces suspended from earrings.

Collina Strada SS25. Credits: Trendstop

Proenza Schouler

At Proenza Schouler, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez looked at classic nautical style though a contemporary lens. Constructions were formed from draped squares of fabric inspired by yacht sails. Graphic takes on maritime and Breton stripes applied to slashed, fringed and raw hemmed knit dresses and co-ords put a punkish twist on sailor chic. Sailor pants with button detailing, rubber rain boots made in collaboration with Sorel, and a palette of blues and creams amplified the sea-going theme.

Alaia SS25. Credits: Trendstop

Collina Strada

Titled ‘Touch Grass’, Collina Strada’s NYC outing was grounded in nature. Held in a small private park in the East Village, romantic, floaty pieces blew in the wind and models playfully threw handfuls of grass into the front row. Chiffons and lace had an ethereal feel, whist translucent mesh introduced an ultra-lightweight element to sporty boots. Washed out seaside hues, grass applied to the model’s legs, and trailing hair tinted with green enhanced the sense of connection with the great outdoors.

Credits: Trendstop

