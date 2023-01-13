Trendstop SS23 Women’s Accessories

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the key Spring/Summer 2023 accessory trends from international Fashion Month.

The new season’s accessory designs cross continents and even universes, reviving the crafts of eras past and a reinventing them for a modern audience. Heritage techniques and creative DIY takes on traditional constructions combine with digital age influences, youthful colorways, and statement silhouettes to create intriguing aesthetic hybrids.

Creatively Upcycled

Designers give a second life to existing materials and components, creatively upcycling them in to new, expressive accessories. Fabric off-cuts and deadstock materials are pieced and patched into colourful, contrast panel corset belts whilst leather buckled shoe straps are repurposed as DIY earrings. Even discarded waste materials are reused, with graphic printed plastic bags encased in ice to make an environmental statement.

Playful Metaverse Accessories

Accessories worthy of any avatar combine virtual world unreality with a fun and playful feel. Cartoonish leather companions, alien-esque skull caps and quirkily knitted arm warmers come in youthful, metaverse landscape-inspired shades. Exaggerated forms and augmented reality style adornments create unexpected silhouettes informed by the gaming characters inhabiting digital realms.

The Global Statement Piece

Traditional world crafts are reinterpreted for the contemporary consumer in a celebration of multicultural outlooks. Exploded wax and batik geo patterned head scarves, exaggerated wound and plaited headpieces and oversized jewellery revive global heritage print, metalwork and weaving techniques whilst creating a bold, statement aesthetic through modern silhouettes and color combinations.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.