Trendstop SS23 Women’s Denim

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key emerging runway trends informing the denim sector for Spring/Summer 2023.

One of the most hardwearing and durable materials, denim is a prime candidate for upcycling and creating items that can be worn for longer, in line with consumer’s wasteless attitudes. Pieces with a backstory or history, remade into new pieces provide creative inspiration whilst their soft, age worn handles tap into consumer desire for comfort.

Upcycled Comfort Denim

As comfort remains a driving factor amongst consumers, upcycled denims offer a softer handle. Love worn materials that have been washed and gently faded, become more fluid and comfortable with time and wear. Lightweight laundered denims can be layered to create easy, head-to-toe looks with asymmetric constructions, ruched or gathered seams and subtly frayed edges, enhancing the sense of softness.

Oversized Denim Outfits

Voluminous silhouettes introduce a conceptual take on comfort denim. Oversized jacket, loose shirts and flowing wide-leg jeans detailed with industrial seaming, speak to the fabric’s masculine workwear origins whilst offering cocooning softness. Heavily washed, mottled, and faded dye effects amplify the feeling of a much-loved, time-worn outfit. Gathered waistbands and tie fastenings create shape and enhance volume areas such as legs and sleeves.

Upcycled Denim Seaming

Upcycled denim pieces are mixed and matched to create new garments. Original seaming that illustrates an item’s heritage or past life is utilised to craft unexpected reconfigurations and interesting surface patterns. Contrast colour seams highlight panelled constructions or the clever reuse of jeanswear components such as multiple pockets applied to trouser legs. Seams are unfinished, split or frayed to introduce additional textural elements.

