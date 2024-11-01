Trendstop SS25 women’s catwalk color trends

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key color directions emerging from the Spring Summer 2025 Women’s runway collections.

Spring colors draw on consumer mindsets, a desire to reconnect with nature and for simplicity in an increasingly complicated world. Contemporary darks become softer and pale hues are enlivened with a seasonal freshness, whilst color combinations focus on bold, impactful statements.

Natural color trend SS25 Credits: Trendstop

Nurturing Earth

Darker shades, previously reserved for Fall/Winter, move into the Spring Summer palette as color becomes more transeasonal. Nurturing Earth is a modern take on classic browns, with a hint of red for added depth and richness. Softened darks inspired by the earth, offer an alternative to harsh blacks. The color works across formal and casual categories as a sophisticated single-color look, as well as enhancing the premium qualities of luxury leathergoods.

Celery color trend SS25 Credits: Trendstop

Celery

Fresh spring greens are key element of the SS25 palette. Celery, with its subtle yellow undertones, updates citrus tone, retaining the zestiness of lime but with a more sophisticated feel. Pale greens worn head-to-toe as floaty dresses and summer co-ords, or used as an accent pop in accessories, create a statement look that still has a sense of lightness, connectedness to nature, and an easy wearability.

Black and white color trend SS25 Credits: Trendstop

Make a Statement in Black & White

Consumer psychology influences color as current global instability and upheaval heralds the return of black and white combinations. Last seen prominently during the 2008 economic downturn, black and white speak to consumer desire for simplicity, honesty and transparency. Color-blocking and bold striped effects add impact to formal and occasionwear with billowing, loose cuts and silky fabrications introducing a lightweight feel suitable for summer.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Spring Summer 2021 Key Color Directions report. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Credits: Trendstop

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.