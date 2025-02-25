Trendy secondhand pieces for spring/summer 2025

FashionUnited has analysed trend pages and street style image databases to give you an overview of the key secondhand pieces for spring/summer 2025. A best-of for brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers alike looking for inspiration for re-orders or to update their shop windows.

Charms

Bag charms. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

This trend emerged in 2024 and consists of adorning one's bag with all sorts of lucky charms, keychains and other whimsical trinkets. Lots of small, inexpensive pieces, perfect for the bargain bins of the secondhand market.

Clarks Wallabees

Stills from the Clarks documentary “From Somerset to the World”. Credits: Clarks Originals x Daniëlle Cathari.

The British footwear brand Clarks is back in the spotlight. First, on the big screen with the release of its documentary film “From Somerset to the World” earlier this year, celebrating its 200th anniversary, and then in the fashion press, which reported on Clarks' numerous collaborations with designers and brands like Supreme around the iconic Wallabee shoe.

Denim combos

Denim combo. Credits: Courrèges S/S 25 campaign / Clean Denim / ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

The combination of denim jacket and jeans remains enduringly popular. This summer, the all-denim look retains its appeal thanks to durable fabrics and a timeless aesthetic, making it a sought-after item in the secondhand market.

The cardigan

The cardigan. Credits: Falconeri / ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

With its pseudo-bourgeois look, the fine-knit cardigan has been warming our shoulders ever since Miu Miu – currently the most popular brand according to the Lyst Index – made it the centrepiece of its fall/winter 2023 collection.

Salomon sneakers

Sandy Liang x Salomon Sneakers. Credits: Salomon, photo by Steven Yatsko / GR10K x Salomon.

Since the hiking trend took off, Salomon sneakers have been seen on the feet of many urban dwellers in major cities around the world. They will remain a hit throughout summer 2025.

The polo shirt

The polo shirt. Credits: Casablanca / ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

With its small collar and a knitted or woven top, the polo shirt lends elegance to the modern silhouette. Whether short- or long-sleeved, its authentic character is appreciated in the archives of Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren, or from brands specialising in knitwear, such as Rodier.

The oversized blazer

Oversized blazer. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight / Street style Sarah Hellen Treacher (via Zalando).

The voluminous silhouette of jackets remains a must-have in summer 2025 and is among the key secondhand pieces. This look is achieved by wrapping oneself in a blazer or a long trench coat, both icons of the secondhand market.