Triumph Motorcycles launches new lifestyle range

Triumph Motorcycles, the Original British Motorcycle Company, will launch a new lifestyle apparel range at Selvedge Run trade show in Berlin, which runs from July 2-4.

The new collection launch pays homage to the “bold and original” designs of its motorcycles and has been designed to worn by men with “authentic, functional style” added Triumph.

Highlights from the debut collection includes moto-influenced detailing on jackets, denim, shirts, t-shirts, sweats, hoodies and caps.

The full collection will be sold exclusively through independent distribution channels across the UK, Europe and the US, with the marked shift coinciding with the upcoming launch of the brand’s UK e-commerce website in early 2020.

In addition, Triumph Motorcycles dealerships will continue to sell core merchandise and rider-specific protective wear aligned with the motorcycles.

Kevin Charles, clothing director at Triumph Motorcycles, said in a statement: "As the request and demand for Triumph Motorcycles branded apparel expanded, we made the decision to shift the brand’s lifestyle apparel into independent retail channels to make it more accessible to consumers, whether motorcycle riders or not.

“It is an exciting time for Triumph Motorcycles as we continue to grow the lifestyle apparel line and launch a new eCommerce site in 2020.”

Images: courtesy of Triumph Motorcycles