Trunk Club determines most commonly searched trends

Trunk Club found out that most Americans don't know how to tie a tie. The clothing box service analyzed which styling questions are most pressing to each state. Based in Chicago, Trunk Club functions differently from other clothing box services like Prime Box in that it offer personalized styling services to its users for a more convenient shopping experience.

Trunk Club looked into which styling questions have been search for most commonly among American consumers in 2018. This study, which examined over 400 specified questions such as "what to wear with black jeans," and over 200 broad trend searches like "athletic wear," allows the styling service a deeper insight into the fashion concerns shoppers want the most help with.

It seems that shoppers are quite commonly troubled with determining how to dress for "smart casual" wear. The term was the most commonly searched across 21 states, including Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana and Wyoming.

"Where casual meets formal, you will find the smart casual dress code," said Lisey Barela, Trunk Club's head of styling responded to the search query in a statement. "Use your best judgment depending on the location and event, and don't be afraid to incorporate your personality into the look. For ladies at the office, this might mean denim with a pump and a structured jacket. For men at work, consider adding a sweater on top of your button-down shirt paired with dark denim and a brown boot."

The second highest dress codes, with top searches in 7 states each, were "professional" and "trendy."

However, the most searched fashion question in 2018 was "how to tie a tie." High population states, such as California, New York, Florida and Pennsylvania, amongst others, showed this question as its top search.