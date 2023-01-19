Twinset signs eyewear license with De Rigo

Contemporary womenswear brand Twinset is launching its first eyewear collection after signing a worldwide licensing deal with the De Rigo Group.

Twinset said that Italy-based De Rigo will design, produce and distribute its branded optical frames and sunglasses, with the debut collection launching in March.

De Rigo added that the eyewear line will offer the “elegant and sophisticated style” of Twinset while re-interpreting “the brand’s stylistic codes with versatile frames sporting refined detailing”.

Commenting on the partnership, Alessandro Varisco, chief executive of Twinset, said: “The launch of the Twinset Milano Eyewear line is an important step, fruit of the collaboration between two companies that share the same values: kindness and respect. The result is a feminine and elegant product, a union that is set to evolve and that will enable both to achieve new goals.”

Michele Aracri, managing director of De Rigo Vision, added: “We’re delighted with this agreement and are sure that - by working together - we will reach significant and challenging objectives on a global scale. For De Rigo, this partnership represents an additional step in the group’s development plan, strengthening and widening our product offering in the women’s segment.”

The Twinset eyewear collection will be available through De Rigo’s distribution network and Twinset boutiques from March.