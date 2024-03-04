Two of fashion's most sustainable designers present at Paris fashion week

Eco-responsible fashion conscious designers presented their autumn-winter collections on Monday, the penultimate day of Paris Fashion Week.

CAPTION: Stella McCartney presentation at Paris fashion week Fall/Winter 2024. Credits: Launchmetrics

Vegan Stella McCartney

With her father and his Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr watching from the front row, Britain's Stella McCartney called on the fashion world to "wake up" with a collection that took her sustainable schtick even further.

McCartney said 90 percent of the outfits were made from "eco-responsible" materials, and said she had sought out solutions that could not be told apart from traditional textiles by the naked eye, such as a white suit made from vegan leather.

CAPTION: Stella McCartney presentation at Paris fashion week Fall/Winter 2024. Credits: Launchmetrics

The outfits were somewhat more eccentric than normal, with exaggerated proportions, following a trend for oversized suits, and an outfit that looked like a big pile of knitting in turquoise or fire-red. Adding to the "Nepo-baby" vibe at the show, one of the models was Lily Moss, daughter of Kate Moss.

CAPTION: Stella McCartney presentation at Paris fashion week Fall/Winter 2024. Credits: Launchmetrics

Marine Serre's marketplace

Another eco-conscious designer, 32-year-old Marine Serre, held her show in Parisian food hall Ground Control, among cafe tables, pizza stands and a florist.

The French designer, who uses as much recycled material as possible in her outfits, told AFP she disliked the way big brands build temporary structures just for a 10-minute fashion show.

"I like to find a place that already has a vibration and energy. Most of the time, when you do a show, it's just in a box, and I'm kind of against that," she told reporters backstage.

CAPTION: Marine Serre presentation at Paris fashion week Fall/Winter 2024. Credits: Launchmetrics

Her models were also eclectic, ranging from older women to a little baby, carried in a white dress-and-baby-carrier combo, screen-printed with Serre's signature crescent moon.

Other styles included a transparent black dress -- everywhere this season -- but worn over sportswear rather than skimpy underpants.

CAPTION: Marine Serre presentation at Paris fashion week Fall/Winter 2024. Credits: Launchmetrics

Propelled by the LVMH prize that she received in 2017, the young designer has found a niche with her upcycling aesthetic and a mix of styles combining sportswear and haute couture.(AFP)