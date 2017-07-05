U.S. Polo Assn to host Junior’s Fashion Week in Chennai

Debuting in Chennai, U.S. Polo Assn Junior’s will host the Junior’s Fashion Week, bringing an edutainment platform for children aged four to 14 years. The JFW is being hosted at The Westin Chennai, Velachery on July, 8 and 9 2017.

The warm response, Junior’s Fashion Week has been receiving, makes way for a grandeur show in the finale, with parents and kids looking forward to a great learning experience.

U.S. Polo Assn as a brand captures the authenticity of polo and stays true to classic American style updated to complement today’s on-the-go lifestyle. Relating with the brand’s essence, the kids’ wear collection showcases life lessons from polo signifying and instilling values of team work, sharing and love for horses and is at par with the main collection following similar themes. The brand is neat and balanced in terms of design, more in the classic and contemporary zone.

Brand finds a logical link with JFW

Junior’s Fashion Week and U. S. Polo Assn. association is a consonance of creativity and workmanship. Such concerted alliances are meant to increase brand awareness and open doors to new audience. The children’s fashion and lifestyle fraternity stands to gain through Junior’s Fashion Week which is resonant with the emerging trends of the industry.

“The Indian kids’ wear market presents as huge opportunity and kids’ wear today is what menswear was 15 years ago. Hence, we have partnered with the Junior’s Fashion Week in India,” opines Alok Dubey, CEO Lifestyle Brands at Arvind Lifestyle Brands. He further adds, “The creative and youthful nature of this show is a good platform to showcase our kids’ collection. Rooted in the brand’s American origin and polo connection, our collection stays true to classic American styling showcasing a vibrant play with reds, blues and whites highlighted with stars, stripes and dot prints. It’s always a pleasure to see kids wearing our classic and preppy collection and we look forward to a great response from the show. The overwhelming reaction from parents and kids has given us a strong sense of responsibility to prove ourselves and provide a great clothing line for our junior models.”

U.S. Polo Assn has a licensing relationship with Arvind Lifestyle Brands as all India retail operations for U.S. Polo Assn. are done by Arvind Brands.