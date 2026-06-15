UAL project explores how fashion can foster belonging and international creative networks

A student- and alumni-led initiative at London College of Fashion is highlighting the role fashion education can play in building community, cultural exchange, and long-term professional networks among international students.

“Re-Seed Asia: The Future of East Asian Fashion & Cultural Exchange” will take place on 23 June at University of the Arts London’s East Bank campus in Stratford, London. Led by Dr. Min-Ji Seo, the project has received support from the Great Britain Sasakawa Foundation and the Overseas Koreans Agency. Event details are available via the exhibition page.

The initiative began as a platform for Korean students studying in London and has expanded into its fourth exhibition, bringing together current students and alumni alongside participants from Bunka Gakuen University in Japan and Fu Jen Catholic University in Taiwan.

Organisers say the project focuses on creating peer support networks, strengthening cultural confidence, and encouraging collaboration beyond graduation. The exhibition also reflects a growing interest among fashion schools in developing communities that support both academic and professional development.

According to organisers, previous participants have gone on to careers in fashion companies, launched their own businesses, and contributed to projects ranging from costume design for KATSEYE to award-winning fashion collections. Alumni achievements have included recognition at major design competitions in South Korea.

This year’s event is expected to attract representatives from diplomatic missions, universities, and the fashion sector, offering educators and students an opportunity to examine how international collaboration and alumni engagement can contribute to career development and cross-cultural learning within fashion education.