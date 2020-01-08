Ugg celebrates Lunar New Year with capsule collection

Though the year has already launched well into 2020, brands are embracing another annual celebration: the Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year. In celebration, Ugg has launched a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the globally celebrated East Asian holiday, which launches into the Year of the Rat on Jan. 25.

Reimagining its Classic Mini II and Alena shoes, Ugg has embellished each style with decorative sheepskin ears to add a playful touch to its iconic shoes. Additionally, the brand has also launched an edition of its Dannie Mini Sheepskin Backpack.

The Ugg Lunar New Year collection ranges from 140 USD to 160 USD and will be available on the brand’s online retail site and at select storefronts beginning Jan. 17.

Images: Courtesy of Ugg