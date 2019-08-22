UGG Collective launches Autumn/Winter 2019 campaign

UGG has launched its latest campaign for UGG Collective. The UGG Collective, according to the company’s president of fashion and lifestyle brands, Andrea O’Donnell, “consists of Californian musicians, actors, filmmakers, photographers and professional athletes.”

For its sixth global campaign, UGG brought in native Californian artists, influencers, models, and others including musical artist H.E.R. and style influencer Luka Sabbat together to capture the ethos of UGG.

“Each season, we select new groups of unique individuals to represent the brand,” O’Donnell said in a statement. “In telling their stories, we tell ours.”

The latest campaign for UGG Collective features its newest cast members among iconic San Francisco landmarks to embody all aspects of the city and state’s spirit.

Images: Courtesy of UGG