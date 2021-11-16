Ugg partners with Saturday Night Live’s Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day for holiday campaign

Ugg has partnered with Saturday Night Live comedians Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day on its global holiday campaign.

Including three skits that feature Ugg’s continual placement on holiday gift lists, the brand will also donate 75,000 dollars to three nonprofit organisations that are chosen to represent one campaign skit each.

The skit The Proud Mom is linked to Every Mother Counts, which is dedicated to giving women access to maternity care globally. The Dad Who Only Wants Socks is linked to the Dovetail Project, which gives young African-American and Hispanic fathers between the ages of 17 and 24 skills and support to help them take care of their children, and The Spoiled Teen is linked to OneGoal which aims to create equal opportunities to get college degrees for students.

“Being able to help bring humor to UGG’s holiday campaign and embody these challenging characters to gift wasn’t just fun, it was a clouds-on-my-feet dream come true,” said Heidi Gardner.

Further philanthropic efforts by the brand include Giving Tuesday, a global movement that encourages generosity and for people and organisations to transform their communities.

For 24 hours on November 30, Ugg will donate 25 dollars of the marked retail price of the products Fluff Yeah, Super Fluff, and Fluffita and Fluff You in red to three foundations with a maximum donation of 30,000 dollars.

Products that the campaign promotes include the Classic Mini Stellar Sequin in Medallion, the Fluff It Pop in Red Wine and Terracotta and the Classic Mini Metallic Sparkle in Soft Gold. Various other items have also been released and are available on the Ugg website.

“This holiday, we chose to express ourselves through humor by partnering with Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day of Saturday Night Live on three hilarious skits that highlight how Ugg is your one-stop shop for the season, no matter what the gifting challenge may be,” said Lindsey Dicola Dashoff.