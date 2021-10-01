Ugg releases collection using reclaimed wool waste and repurposed plastic

California-based brand Ugg has unveiled its new Icon-Impact collection, featuring a range of footwear produced using sustainably sourced materials, including an innovation in reclaimed wool.

The footwear label released the collection as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental impact, looking to minimise waste production throughout its supply chain. Its new autumn/winter 2021 collection runs alongside this target, with the brand developing two innovations connected to turning waste wool into new materials.

Three styles are part of the collection: Fluff Sugar Cross Slide, Fuzz Sugar Slide and Classic Sugar Ultra Mini. Each one aims to maintain Ugg’s typical style and look, but with the implementation of its innovations.

UggPlush and UggCycle are its new materials, each made from reclaimed wool that requires less water, energy and carbon emissions in its production, in comparison to virgin wool. The repurposed wool has saved Ugg 134 million megajoules of energy, 11.9 billion gallons of water and 134 million pounds of CO2, according to the company’s press release.

In addition to the wool innovations, the collection also utilises Ugg’s signature sugarsole foam sole, produced using sugarcane, repurposed plastic and carbon-neutral materials. Each element of the collection is formed with Ugg’s Feel Good initiative in mind, a sustainable commitment platform detailing its environmental pledges, launched back in 2020.

As a further implementation of its eco-friendly goals, Ugg has also announced that with every purchase of its Icon-Impact collection it will plant one tree in partnership with the One Tree Planted organisation. The initiative will be available in select retail stores and Ugg’s official website for the US, Canada, Denmark and Vietnam.

Image: Ugg Fuzz Sugar Cross Slide

Image: Ugg Fuzz Sugar Slide