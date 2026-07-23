Ugg taps Muna for back-to-school campaign built around student creators

Ugg is launching its back-to-achool campaign on Wednesday, framing the category around creativity and self-expression rather than the traditional return-to-classroom message. The campaign features indie-pop band Muna alongside students and emerging creatives, positioning the season as the start of a new creative chapter rather than simply a return to school.

Muna for Ugg's back-to-school 2026 campaign. Credits: Ugg

Muna anchors the campaign's messaging, with the brand citing the band's emotionally direct songwriting and distinct visual identity as aligned with the campaign's emphasis on authenticity and originality.

Muna for Ugg's back-to-school 2026 campaign. Credits: Ugg

Alongside the Muna partnership, Ugg is debuting a nationwide college ambassador program featuring emerging artists from creative institutions including SCAD, FIDM and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Student ambassadors will produce original content across disciplines including fashion, illustration, filmmaking and animation throughout the season, tying the campaign to student-driven creative work rather than brand-directed content alone.

Muna for Ugg's back-to-school 2026 campaign. Credits: Ugg

The campaign extends into retail: starting August 1, customers spending 150 dollars or more at select Ugg stores will receive a custom coloring book and crayon pack as a gift with purchase.

Muna for Ugg's back-to-school 2026 campaign. Credits: Ugg

On product, the campaign introduces the Ultra Mini Bailey Bow, a reworked version of the brand's Bailey Bow silhouette with satin bow detailing and Ugg's signature sheepskin construction. It's joined by additional new styles, including the Lowmel Mule, Quill Mary Jane, Tasman and Deckmel, spanning footwear and apparel for men, women and kids.

Muna for Ugg's back-to-school 2026 campaign. Credits: Ugg

This article was written with the assistance of AI.