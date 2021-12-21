Umbro announces ProWeave Boots

Sports brand Umbro has announced the integration of Texon’s newest jacquard weaving technology in its autumn/winter 2022 ranges.

Texon, a manufacturer of performance fabric and structural components for the footwear industry has created the ProWeave fabric, which it claims creates “different elasticity, tenacity and abrasion zones within the same weave.”

“We are incredibly excited to be working with Umbro on a world-first in the football boot arena,” said Texon’s business acceleration leader for ProWeave, Paul Jackson. “ProWeave is a unique solution that opens up infinite new creative possibilities, enabling footwear designers to place zonal features exactly where they want them. This has huge benefits for the wearer in terms of performance, movement and comfort.”

Umbro has previously released the first laceless leather boot in 2018, and a boot featuring D30 technology in 2019.