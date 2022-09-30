Under Armour outlines new sustainability targets

Sportswear giant Under Armour has announced a number of new sustainability targets, including one to implement “sustainability and circular design principles” in at least half of its products by 2027.

It said another key goal is to prioritise “recycled and renewable materials” by 2025, though it gave no number targets.

It did, however, say that approximately 40 percent of the fabrics used in its apparel and accessories in 2021 were made from “materials capable of being recycled”.

Also by 2025, the brand aims to reduce single-use plastic brand product packaging by 75 percent.

By 2030, Under Armour aims for 75 percent of its fabric to be made of “low-shed materials”, as defined by “industry-leading guidance on fabric shedding”.

By that same year, the company aims to “develop chemistry and processes that can enable a circular footwear program to be launched in market, at scale”.

Other targets include eliminating all biocides and fluorine DWR in its products by 2025; reducing absolute scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent and increasing renewable energy in owned and operated facilities to 100 percent by 2030; and acheiving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Under Armour said its sustainability and impact report was aligned with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainable Accounting Standard Board (SASB) industry standards.