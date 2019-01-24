Under Armour to create 'spacewear' for Virgin Galactic astronauts

Just when you thought that fashion companies had added the “-wear” suffix to just about every activity imaginable, Under Armour has gone and upped the game with “spacewear”. The US sportswear brand has been named by Virgin Galactic as its exclusive technical spacewear partner tasked with the job of designing and fabricating suits for commercial space flights.

Virgin Galactic, the spaceflight company within Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, said that it chose Under Armour because of the brand’s experience in technical innovation, and hopes the decision will bring Virgin Galactic one step closer to its mission of making commercial space travel a reality.

Under Armour to design next gen spacewear

“I have followed Under Armour’s progress through a personal friendship with its CEO, Kevin Plank and via the great relationships it has established over the years with various Virgin companies," Richard Branson said in a statement on Thursday. "I’ve loved its determination to push technical boundaries in order to improve performance, so could not have been more pleased when Kevin and his talented teams stepped up to the considerable task of creating a range of space apparel and performance programs for Virgin Galactic.”

“Our partnership is built on the firm foundations of shared values and it will be an absolute privilege to wear an Under Armour astronaut space suit on Virgin Galactic’s inaugural commercial space flight.”

The new partnership will also see Under Armour creating uniforms for Virgin Galactic’s team at Spaceport America in New Mexico, with different suits being designed to enhance performance in the varying roles at the company.

Under Armour CEO, Kevin Plank, added: “Working with Sir Richard and Virgin Galactic is an opportunity of a lifetime, one that has the entire Under Armour team across the world excited. This is a great opportunity to test our innovation at the highest level and continue to push the limits of human performance.”

The full range of apparel and footwear is set to be revealed later this year, ahead of Richard Branson’s inaugural commercial flight.