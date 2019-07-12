Under Armour utilizes 3D avatar technology to develop digital sizing standards

Under Armour is using digital technologies to improve sizing accuracy across its sizing. The sportswear brand has collaborated with global fashion tech company Alvanon to integrate a fleet of 3D avatar into its development channels.

Avalon's technology allows Under Armour to use avatars that replicate its proprietary fits, representing the full spectrum of sizing in all apparel categories, from infant size 0 to Men’s 5XL. The use of this 3D technology will reduce time and cost of Under Armour's production, while also minimize physical sampling.

“3D is definitely changing our industry; everyone in retail is starting to touch the technology,” said Jami Dunbar, Under Armour's vice president, apparel and accessories development and supply chain operations, in a statement.

“And the beautiful thing about it is that there’s a great deal of collaboration across brands. Everyone protects their IP, but we all know working together is the way forward, and the way we’re all going to be able to visualize and make great product.”