UNiDAYS announces partnership with British Beauty Council

UNiDAYS, a Student Affinity Network, has announced patronage of the British Beauty Council for 2023. The partnership aims to support the British Beauty Council in addressing the challenges faced by the beauty industry, particularly in promoting clear and diverse career pathways through their Future Talent Programme. UNiDAYS brings its extensive experience of working with over 200 global fashion and beauty brands, including Fenty, Sephora, and MAC cosmetics.

As part of this patronage, Paul Kingsley, Chief Financial Officer of UNiDAYS, has been appointed to the British Beauty Council's advisory board. The partnership also involves UNiDAYS sponsoring the British Beauty Council's recent Value of Beauty Report 2023, which sheds light on the economic impact of the personal care industry, with a total GDP contribution of 24.5 billion pounds in 2022.

Reflecting on the findings of the report and the patronage, Jessica Rose Hewitt, UNiDAYS' Global Category Leader for Beauty, said: “The Value of Beauty report demonstrates the uniqueness of the British Beauty industry which champions education and entrepreneurship across typically under-represented demographics. The industry’s modern approach to business is crucial to attracting the next generation of contributors to the Beauty industry, which we look forward to being a part of through this partnership and our support of the council’s Future Talent Programme.”

Millie Kendall, CEO of the British Beauty Council, said: “We greatly admire UNiDAYS’ commitment to young people and enabling them to be their best selves in education. The British Beauty Council’s ambition is to ensure the beauty industry is recognised and valued by all consumers, and the student generation is core to this. We’re elated to have UNiDAYS join our esteemed patrons in aiding our mission of ensuring all industry sectors thrive.”

UNiDAYS, the foremost Student Identity Platform, boasts a global membership of over 27 million members and a vast potential audience of over 200 million students in 115 markets. Collaborating with over 800 of the world's largest brands, UNiDAYS effectively brings these brands and their offerings to the attention of the future workforce, cultivating engagement and brand affinity among Generation Z. Through its influential platform, UNiDAYS empowers young individuals to explore and connect with the essential brands and services they seek. Notably, UNiDAYS' global members have demonstrated their purchasing power by generating an expenditure exceeding 5 billion dollars on the UNiDAYS marketplace since 2018.