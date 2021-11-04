Uniqlo and JW Anderson to release collection inspired by Beatrix Potter

Apparel retailer Uniqlo has announced that it is set to release an autumn/winter 2021 collection in collaboration with premium label JW Anderson, inspired by the books of the British author Beatrix Potter.

The 30 piece line draws influence from typically British elements, including traditional tartans and accented stitching. Loungewear, fleeces and socks make up the collection, alongside picnic blankets and cushion covers, with each item created using an autumnal and winter colour palette.

Two unisex items, an oversized t-shirt and sweatshirt, feature prints of the iconic characters Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny from Beatrix Potter’s children’s novels.

Image: Uniqlo x JW Anderson

Image: Uniqlo x JW Anderson

“For me, this collection was really about embracing the season,” said designer, Jonathan Anderson, in a release. “I wanted something that felt very autumnal in a way and that also felt quite like autumn in the British countryside. I wanted it to feel comfortable and worn. Almost cosy in a way.”

The line was developed around the theme of ‘British classics, designed for life today’, looking to bring together Anderson’s typically British apparel with Uniqlo’s focus on fit and functionality.

This most recent collaboration is part of an ongoing line of projects by the two, who previously collaborated on a spring/summer line released earlier in the year. Once again inspired by British living, the collection offered up a selection of staple seasonal pieces, including linen shirts, floral embroidered t-shirts and chino shorts.

The Beatrix Potter launch is set to be released on November 25, available through Uniqlo’s dedicated JW Anderson page on its e-commerce site.

Image: Uniqlo x JW Anderson