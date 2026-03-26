Uniqlo becomes named sponsor of LA Dodgers stadium

Uniqlo has been announced as the named sponsor of Los Angeles Dodgers’ ballpark. The baseball team has announced the Japanese retail giant as its latest partner, renaming its ballpark ‘Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium’.

For Uniqlo, the deal marks its first major sports-related partnership in the US. Through the agreement, the company will have naming displays in various stadium locations, including above the batter’s eye in centre field, on the facade beneath the press box, and on the grass along the baselines.

An in-stadium event will be hosted early in the coming season introducing Uniqlo to fans through giveaways of the brand’s LifeWear collection. The company also confirmed plans to create a dedicated in-store space at select California retail locations to promote the partnership. Community-impact initiatives will then be rolled out from May, with the goal of supporting the LA community

In a statement, Stan Kasten, president and chief executive officer of the LA Dodgers, called the partnership “historic”, adding that “both organisations aspire to be global leaders and to set the standard in our respective industries and communities”.

Uniqlo’s founder and the chairman of its parent company Fast Retailing, Tadashi Yanai, said this was a “dream partnership” for everyone at Uniqlo. “Like the Dodgers, Uniqlo aims to be number one in the world. We look forward to teaming with the Dodgers to deliver new value to fans and customers in LA and the US as we continue our work to become the most loved and most trusted brand here and around the world,” Yanai added.