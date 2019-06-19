Uniqlo collaborates with K-pop band BTS for T-shirt collection

Uniqlo is adding one of the biggest bands in the music industry to its list of well-regarded collaborators. According to Fashionista, the Japanese clothing brand is teaming up with BTS, the popular Korean pop band, for its latest T-shirt capsule collection.

Like some of Uniqlo’s past collaborations, this collection touches on pop culture phenomenons, featuring the band’s group of animated characters, BT21. The all-male group worked with Uniqlo’s UT imprint, which is dedicated to the clothing company’s T-shirts, to print its BT21 characters (along with the BT21 logo) on short sleeve unisex shirts.

BTS joins a line of cultural icons and designers who have worked with Uniqlo such as Alexander Wang, J.W. Anderson, Jil Sander, Tomas Maier, Keith Haring and KAWS.

Available for 14.90 USD, the T-shirts will be available on June 21 in Uniqlo’s retail stores as well as online.