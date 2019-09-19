Uniqlo launches UT Grand Prix 2020 T-Shirt Design competition

Uniqlo, the Japanese international retailer, announced today the launch of the UT Grand Prix 2020 T-shirt design competition (UTGP 2020 + MoMA). The competition accepts entries from all around the world. In this 15th edition of the competition, the theme is: Draw Your World.

Inspired by New York's famous Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), UTGP 2020 returns to the base of the competition to celebrate T-shirts as empty canvases where art becomes accessible and enjoyable for everyone. UNIQLO invites several world-famous artists who have been approved by MoMA to participate in the jury.

The Grand Prize winner will receive a cash prize of 27,000 EUR-the largest scholarship to date for this competition-and an invitation to the award ceremony at the Museum Store in MoMA. The museum plans to display the winning designs in the Museum Store. These designs will also be featured in the Spring/Summer 2020 collection of Uniqlo, which will be available in the line of men and women from Uniqlo stores around the world and at Uniqlo.com.

UT Grand Prix

Uniqlo has been running its UT Grand Prix design competition since 2005 to promote creativity and talent around the world. The competition is open to everyone, regardless of age, gender or nationality. Previous competition themes include Star Wars, Marvel, Nintendo and Pokemon and have attracted numerous entries, selling winning designs all over the world.

MoMA

Founded in 1929, the Museum of Modern Art in New York City is the world's home for modern and contemporary art. Uniqlo has been sponsoring the Uniqlo Free Friday Nights programme at MoMA since May 2013.