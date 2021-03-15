Uniqlo links with Paul & Joe for new collection

Global fashion retailer Uniqlo has linked with Parisian label Paul & Joe for a new collection showcasing pops of colors for spring.

The collection is filled with art graphics and designs from popular culture on various t-shirts, dresses, and accessories with pieces for women, children, and babies.

The collection embodies the universe of Paul & Joe through its vintage prints, floral fabrics, pastel colors, and its cult patterns and symbols for the brand including chrysanthemums, and lilies.

Uniqlo stated in a release that the collection is designed as an identity vector to reveal the wearer’s personality and authentic values. A line that forms a bridge between eras and genres with the watchwords, ‘The world at your fingertips.’