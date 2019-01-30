Uniqlo to make official uniforms for the Swedish Olympic and Paralympic teams

Japanese casual brand Uniqlo has announced it will be the official provider of uniforms to the Swedish Olympic and Paralympic Teams during the Summer Olympics of 2020 in Tokyo and the Winter Olympics of 2022 in Beijing, as well as associated competitions and activities. Not only will Swedish athletes get current Uniqlo items, a custom collection is also being developed exclusively for them.

Peter Reinebo, CEO of the Swedish Olympic Committee, said in a statement that Uniqlo was chosen as a clothing partner because of its “quality, innovation and sustainability”. The Japanese brand opened its first store in Sweden last year. Commenting on the deal in the same statement, Tadashi Yanai, president and CEO of Uniqlo’s parent company Fast Retailing, said it is a “natural and complementary partnership, following [Uniqlo’s] introduction to Sweden and the Swedish community back in August, when we opened our first store in Stockholm”.