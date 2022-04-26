Uniqlo to release a collection with Marni

Clothing retailer Uniqlo has revealed an upcoming collaboration with Italian luxury brand Marni, that will see the duo release a collection under Uniqlo’s LifeWear concept.

Set to launch May 19, the collection will collide Marni’s signature style with Uniqlo’s smart design and technical expertise, resulting in daily wear pieces for both men and women.

Nine items will be available for women, including a Blocktech jacket with a cocoon silhouette, pyjamas, a balloon skirt and sleeveless blouse. For men, a line of ten pieces will include tailored jackets and a parka.

Much of Marni’s identity is present in the collection’s colour choices, with pop-style graphics and gingham looks designed especially for this collaboration.

“We are proud of how this collaboration with Marni has resulted in a collection for a new era and a new season where everyone can experience the joy of wearing clothes,” said Yukihiro Katsuta, Fast Retailing’s group senior executive officer and head of R&D for Uniqlo, in a press release.

Katsuta continued: “The Uniqlo philosophy of clothing that is simple, high-quality, functional and ingenious in detail, infused with Marni’s creative vitality, has spawned bold and innovative LifeWear. I am delighted that we have been able to realise this essential LifeWear collection that positively accentuates individual character and feeling.”