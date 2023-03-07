Uniqlo unveils collaboration with Sofia Coppola

Uniqlo has launched a UT collection celebrating films of Sofia Coppola featuring memorable scenes and quotes from her films.

The ‘Celebrating Sofia Coppola UT’ collection spotlights some of Coppola's achievements in Hollywood since her debut as a film director 25 years ago.

The six-piece UT line of T-shirts and a tote bag presents motifs from her most noteworthy films – ‘The Virgin Suicides,’ ‘Lost in Translation,’ ‘Marie Antoinette,’ ‘Somewhere,’ and ‘The Bling Ring’. Uniqlo added that the designs and silhouettes were chosen to ensure that the T-shirts “appeal to all”.

Image: Uniqlo; Celebrating Sofia Coppola UT collection

Commenting on the collaboration, Takahiro Kinoshita, senior executive officer and creative director at Fast Retailing Group, said in a statement: "Sofia Coppola has many fans around the world, including me. I feel her charm is in her ability to create carefully layered visual expressions, as well as her overall style and way of living a dignified life. I am really happy to be collaborating with Ms. Coppola on our special film-themed UT collection."

Image: Uniqlo; Celebrating Sofia Coppola UT collection

Coppola added: “I am so happy to have this project celebrating my work and hope people will enjoy the T-shirts as a token of the films that are so much a part of my life. They are a great reminder of the collaborators I worked with and the creative experience we shared.

“I like to wear T-shirts of artists and musicians who I love, and in the same way wish for them to mean something to someone who likes my work. I always like how a T-shirt can connect you to other people who like the same thing you do.”

The T-shirts in five designs and the tote bag are priced at 19.90 pounds each and are available in Uniqlo stores and online.

Image: Uniqlo; Celebrating Sofia Coppola UT collection

Image: Uniqlo; Celebrating Sofia Coppola UT collection