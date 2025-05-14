United Repair Centre and Levi's partner to launch denim repair service

Amsterdam-based United Repair Centre has announced a partnership with Levi Strauss & Co. to deliver repair services for the brand’s denim products. The collaboration aligns with Levi’s circularity goals and reflects a growing industry focus on sustainable, repair-driven fashion models.

The new service, launched under the 'Love.Tear.Repair' initiative, emphasizes durability, craftsmanship, and social impact. It aims to extend the life of Levi’s garments through high-quality, tailored repairs, encouraging consumers to maintain and value their existing clothing.

At the operational level, the repair work is led by United Repair Centre’s tailoring team, including lead tailor Ramzi, who brings extensive experience from the denim production sector in Syria. His role underscores the initiative’s focus on both skilled labor and inclusive employment practices.

The collaboration highlights the continued shift among major apparel brands toward post-purchase services and circular business strategies, as consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability and transparency.