United Repair Centre wins a 'European Trophy for Circular Fashion' in France

On the evening of December 5, the third edition of 'The European Trophies for Circular Fashion' took place in France. The event awards prizes to companies and designers who are committed to a circular fashion industry in France, Belgium and the Netherlands. United Repair Centre took home one of the trophies, as announced on LinkedIn.

United Repair Centre wins the 'Booster' trophy. The trophy also comes with a cash prize. This amount can be up to 10,000 euros. "Receiving an award in France, a country that is in so many ways a leader in sustainability in the clothing industry, is a sign of vision for us. Believing that 'repair' is the new 'cool'. While putting people first", Thami Schweichler, CEO of United Repair Centre, shares on LinkedIn.

In addition to the 'Trophée Booster', four other trophies were awarded. Recyc'Elit won the 'Espoir' trophy, Refurbaskets went home with the 'Honneur' trophy, Lemanhieu was praised with the 'Grand entreprise' trophy and Maméboutique won the public trophy.

