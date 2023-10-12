University for the Creative Arts Epsom graduates present at LFW

Five graduates of the fashion design programme at UK institution the University for the Creative Arts Epsom were selected to present their final projects at London Fashion Week in September. The designers have now entered the professional world.

UCA described its graduates as ‘the perfect example of a group of designers pushing the boundaries of creativity and tackling socio-political issues,’ as per a release sent out by the school.

The five young designers who showcased their graduate collections on the LFW catwalk were: Ewa Besciak, McKenna Marsden, Emil Sumovskij, Zeshaan Iqbal, and Sara Hegyi.

View some of the looks created by the graduates below:

Sara Hegyi, UCA graduate show, LFW SS24. Credits: Photo by Olivia Cooper for the University for the Creative Arts.

Credits: A look by McKenna Marsden, UCA graduate fashion show, LFW SS24.

A look by Ewa Besciak at the UCA Epsom graduate show, LFW SS24. Credits: Photo by Olivia Cooper for the University for the Creative Arts.

The University for the Creative Arts is an art and design university located in South England with a campus in Canterbury, Epsom and Farnham. Its Epsom location offers several fashion programmes at the bachelor and master level, including a master in digital fashion, a master of science degree in fashion forecasting and data analysis and a master in creative direction for fashion.

Emil Sumovskij, UCA graduate show, London Fashion Week SS24. Credits: Photo by Olivia Cooper for the University for the Creative Arts.