University of East London showcases its emerging designers at LFW June

With a show headlined by the iconic Chinese actor and model Hu Bing, who wore creations by undergraduate designers James Giddings and Danis Thapa, the University of East London (UEL) Emerging Designers showcase at the most recent edition of London Fashion Week (LFW) menswear was a testament to the creativity and innovative spirit of the institution’s students.

The most recent edition of LFW menswear which took place from June 7 to June 9 was reframed by organiser British Fashion Council (BFC) as a “cultural moment” and featured networking events, panel discussions and book clubs alongside the traditional shows and presentations.

The graduation collections presented at the UEL show revolved around the theme of human-centred design, emphasising the intersection of creativity and socio-political commentary. They highlighted innovative fashion that challenges contemporary socio-political narratives through themes of community and connection.

Winners Danis Thapa, Samantha Lange Zambrano and Mikaela Eshe Musson-Sheeheed, University of East London grduation show. LFW menswear June 2024. Credits: Ivan Gonzalez Photography via UEL.

Three students from the graduating class 2024 received awards. Danis Thapa was named Graduating Designer of the year 2024 for his ‘Contruxtion’ collection for which the young designer drew inspiration from his father’s construction work at Hong Kong's airport, reinterpreting traditional workwear with a contemporary twist. His designs merge historical influences with modern aesthetics, emphasising functionality and symbolism.

A look from Danis Thapa's winning collection, University of East London graduate fashion show. London Fashion Week menswear June 2024. Credits: Ivan Gonzalez Photography via UEL.

Mikaela Eshe’s ‘Homage’, one of the other stand-out collections, was rewarded with the Fashion Industry Award. In her collection, the designer paid tribute to Bermudian culture, integrating traditional and modern styles inspired by Gombey dancers.

A look from Mikaela Eshe's commended collection, University of East London graduate fashion show. London Fashion Week menswear June 2024. Credits: Ivan Gonzalez Photography via UEL.

University of East London graduates present designs at LFW, top students receive awards

The recipient of the ‘Outstanding Fashion Concept & Context’ award was Samantha Lange with her ‘Muñekita’ collection. Lang’s celebrated inclusivity and identity through her designs, drawing from her experiences as a young trans Latina woman.

A look from Samantha Lange's commended collection, University of East London graduate fashion show. London Fashion Week menswear June 2024. Credits: Ivan Gonzalez Photography via UEL.

Student Nneoma Cirillo’s ‘Compassion06’ highlighted environmental and social awareness, particularly focusing on the challenges faced in Nigeria’s Niger-Delta region, while Natalia Markouizou Charalampous' collection, “A Bumpy One,” depicted her transformative journey from Greece to the UK, using bold prints and contrasting fabrics to express her experiences.

Other notable collections included Aksana Belija’s ‘Expressionism Recollection,’ which blended military aesthetics with abstract expressionism to challenge social and political norms, and Divya Nakrani’s ‘Divine Consciousness,’ a collection that takes sustainability into account by featuring biodegradable textiles and natural dyes.

Beatrice Newman, head of the fashion department at UEL, commented on the students' achievements in a statement, saying: “We are so pleased that the British Fashion Council has recognised the University and included it as part of the official LFW schedule for the third time this year.

She continued: “This really was an exceptional experience for our students who got to present in front of so many high-profile stakeholders including fashion houses, buyers, stylists, and press.”

Hu Bing, who walked the runway for the second year running, emphasised the importance of supporting emerging designers. “I wish all the graduating designers the best of luck in their future careers, and I will be following their progress,” he said.