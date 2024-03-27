University of East London MBA students to help organise Fashion Revolution Week 2024 events

The University of East London (UEL) has announced a partnership with non-profit organisation Fashion Revolution. The collaboration will see UEL's MBA fashion entrepreneurship students be actively involved in the Fashion Revolution campaign 2024.

The MBA students will be part of this year's Fashion Revolution Week, an annual fashion activism event to raise awareness about the lack of fair labour practices and the environmental impact of global fast fashion enterprises. Fashion Revolution Week 2024 is set to take place from April 15 to April 24.

UEL's MBA students will work with the Fashion Revolution global planning team to organise the London event entitled 'Mend in Public Day' for the first time, set to take place on April 20. The aspiring fashion entrepreneurs will assist the organisation in finding sponsorship partners and coordinating with Fashion Revolution partners such as Love Not Landfill and Street Stitching.

Mend in Public Day is a global event that encourages concerned consumers and fashion activists to mobilise their local communities and take to the streets to protest against disposable fashion.

UEL's MBA students will also play a key role in Fashion Revolution's workshop 'how to be a storyteller' on April 17, led by the non-profit's digital communications manager Mel Watt.

The event will take place at the university's Royal Docks Centre for Sustainability (RDCS) and is a part of its nine-day Sustainable Cities festival which runs from April 14 to April 24, therefore coinciding with Fashion Revolution Week 2024.

Commenting on the collaboration in a statement, Alison Lowe, UEL's director of careers and enterprise for the School of Arts and Creative industries said: “This collaboration with Fashion Revolution aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering sustainability and providing our students with hands-on experience in the fashion industry.

She continued: “We're excited about the impact our MBA Fashion Entrepreneurship students can make as they actively contribute to the Fashion Revolution movement.”